Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

