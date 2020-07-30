ShipChain Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $525,991.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.02 or 0.05102118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002261 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00052464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013386 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars.

