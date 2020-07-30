Shore Capital Increases Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its target price lifted by Shore Capital from GBX 1,485 ($18.27) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,730 ($21.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($31.93) price target (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($29.84)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,982.50 ($24.40).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock traded up GBX 166 ($2.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,682 ($20.70). The company had a trading volume of 114,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The stock has a market cap of $964.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,465.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.03. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 13.88 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($30.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.74%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

