Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

NYSE:SI opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Several research firms recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In related news, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $166,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

