SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $390,137.70 and $162.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

