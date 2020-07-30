Sociall Trading 7% Higher This Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Cryptopia. Sociall has a total market cap of $415,768.47 and approximately $28.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

