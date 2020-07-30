Somerville Kurt F Acquires 1,955 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,162 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 2.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of XLNX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

