Somerville Kurt F Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after acquiring an additional 804,289 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. 85,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,810. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.