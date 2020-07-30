Somerville Kurt F Has $5.83 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

