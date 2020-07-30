Somerville Kurt F Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

MMM traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.89. 87,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

