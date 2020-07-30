Somerville Kurt F Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nike by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research raised their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. 107,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

