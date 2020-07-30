Somerville Kurt F Invests $254,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 287.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,565,000 after buying an additional 835,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

TXN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.16. 49,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

