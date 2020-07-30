Somerville Kurt F Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $418.00. 163,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

