Somerville Kurt F Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,847. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.