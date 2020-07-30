Somerville Kurt F Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 93,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

