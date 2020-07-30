Somerville Kurt F Sells 2,044 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.59. 120,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The company has a market cap of $310.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

