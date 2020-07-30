Somerville Kurt F Sells 765 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 170,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.41. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

