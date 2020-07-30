South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

