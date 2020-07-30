South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

SPFI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,875,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,800 shares of company stock worth $77,950. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

