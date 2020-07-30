Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million.

Shares of SMBC opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,402.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,491.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Weishaar acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,380.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,331 shares of company stock worth $126,880. Corporate insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

