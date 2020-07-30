S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $351.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $331.00 to $351.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.06.

SPGI stock traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.49. 50,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,242. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,094.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239,068 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,492 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

