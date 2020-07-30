S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-10.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.24. S&P Global also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-10.95 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,094.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

