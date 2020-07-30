S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.75-10.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. S&P Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.75-10.95 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.06.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $7.41 on Thursday, hitting $352.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,094.35% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

