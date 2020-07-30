SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $10,183.28

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $10,183.28 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,363,665 coins and its circulating supply is 8,379,176 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

