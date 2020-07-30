SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,546. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $184.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

