SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,401,000 after acquiring an additional 289,387 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

