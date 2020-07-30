SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.37. 155,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,941. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

