Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,050,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 476.4% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 983,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 722,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter.

PSLV traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

