SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) PT Raised to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 8,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

