Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 572,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,239. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

