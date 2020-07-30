Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 5,198,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

