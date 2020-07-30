Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

