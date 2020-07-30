Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Status has a market capitalization of $91.38 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Koinex, Ovis and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Liqui, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, DEx.top, Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, IDCM, HitBTC, DDEX, OKEx, GOPAX, Bittrex, Tidex, Bithumb, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Koinex, IDEX, BigONE, Livecoin, Neraex, Ovis, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Huobi, Gate.io, IDAX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.