Steem 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.95 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and $3.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,015.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.02617581 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00631182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000564 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 389,633,327 coins and its circulating supply is 372,659,233 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bittrex, Poloniex, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, Upbit, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

