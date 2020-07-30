Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 116.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $62,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.73. 8,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.