Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $20.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CVET stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,543. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 7.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

