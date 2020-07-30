Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $115.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.71.

NXPI stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,671.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

