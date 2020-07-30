Stifel Nicolaus Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $40.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $6.88 on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 103,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,470. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $351,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $1,163,451 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $15,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,490.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 585,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,239,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264,470 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

