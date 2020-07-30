Stifel Nicolaus Raises MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $8.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

MRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 248,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 28.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

