Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $56.23 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Stratis has a total market cap of $56.23 million and $2.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008041 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000577 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,896,849 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Crex24, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.