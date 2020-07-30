Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,787 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,354.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

LMT traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.63. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.