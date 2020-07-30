Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.81. 105,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

