Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,257 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 207,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769,879. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.