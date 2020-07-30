Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 250,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,935,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,484,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,656,000 after buying an additional 173,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,485,356. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

