Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23,046 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 190,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

