Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $297.76. 57,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

