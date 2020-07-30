Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 252,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

