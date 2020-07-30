Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

