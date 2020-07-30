Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.19. 45,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.59. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

