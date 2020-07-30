Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $61.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $61,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,485,356. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.11 and a 200 day moving average of $223.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.